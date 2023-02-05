ACC holds ‘constructive dialogue’ on Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan are supposed to host the Asia Cup cricket tournament later this year but it seems that the continental extravaganza would be shifted to a neutral venue following India’s insistence that they would not send their team to Pakistan.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) continued with this stance at an emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday where Pakistan and India were unable to find a solution to the Asia Cup problem.

On Saturday evening, the ACC announced that it had a “constructive dialogue” on the Asia Cup.

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023,” it said.

Sources told ‘The News’ that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is insisting on hosting the Asia Cup on home soil. However, the BCCI has made it clear that the Indian government has refused to allow the national cricket team to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup.

Sources said that the issue could not be resolved on Saturday and it was decided that the fate of the Asia Cup would be decided at another meeting next month.

According to reports, BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah was in Bahrain for an emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). PCB asked for an emergency meeting to discuss Asia Cup hosting rights. However, ACC chief Jay Shah has sent a clear message to PCB chief Najam Sethi that there is no chance of the Asia Cup being held in Pakistan in September. Instead, UAE and Sri Lanka are two potential alternatives.

“Jay is in Bahrain for the ACC meeting. The BCCI’s stand will not change. We will not be travelling to Pakistan as we haven’t got any go-ahead from the government,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Reports in the Indian media have claimed that the tournament will either be shifted to UAE with PCB retaining the hosting rights or Sri Lanka could be the other option.