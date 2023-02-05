Pakistan fall to Lithuania in Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Lithuania turned out to be too strong and impressive on their home courts as they beat Pakistan fair and square by taking an unassailable 4-0 lead following first reverse singles at the SEB Arena, Vilnius, Lithuania on Saturday.

World No 178 Ricardas Berankis put his team 1-0 up beating Mohammad Shoiab 6-0, 6-2 in the first singles with Edas Butvilas putting Lithuania 2-0 up thrashing Aqeel Khan 6-1, 6-0 in the second singles.

Early Saturday morning, Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq Qureshi put up a good show winning the first set of the doubles against the pair of Tadas Babelis and Villus Gaubas before losing 6-1, 2-6, 2-6 to concede the tie.

In the first reverse singles, Gaubas defeated Mohammad Abid 6-2, 6-2 to take his team 4-0 up.