Go break bread

The invitation to the APC called for by the incumbent government has been, unsurprisingly, rejected by their opponents. This is one of the few decent things the PDM government has done and is a crucial opportunity to develop a sorely-needed consensus on security, economic and political issues. The PTI must realize that if it cannot set aside its differences with the PDM for the greater good, they may find themselves without a country to govern.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad