Not our bill

Pakistan’s power sector is facing the worst crisis in its history. It is impaired by outdated infrastructure, circular debt, shortages and huge transmission and distribution losses. The cost of all these inadequacies lands squarely on the shoulders of the citizenry.
They are forced to pay, due to no fault of their own, in the form of arbitrary adjustment charges and erratic disruptions in the power supply. I would urge the relevant authorities to deal with this issue and stop passing the buck to the people.
Gulbano Naeem
Turbat
The invitation to the APC called for by the incumbent government has been, unsurprisingly, rejected by their...
Technology has become indispensable in people’s daily lives. With the development of technology, people’s...
In addition to illegal logging, land conversion for agriculture is also a major contributor to deforestation in...
While the SNC’s insistence on uniform standards and curricula for the students of Pakistan is laudable, the...
The incumbent government is confronting drastic internal and external challenges. Despite the many setbacks, it is...
Pakistan, since its inception has suffered from human rights violations at every level. The fundamental rights that...
Comments