Not our bill

Pakistan’s power sector is facing the worst crisis in its history. It is impaired by outdated infrastructure, circular debt, shortages and huge transmission and distribution losses. The cost of all these inadequacies lands squarely on the shoulders of the citizenry.

They are forced to pay, due to no fault of their own, in the form of arbitrary adjustment charges and erratic disruptions in the power supply. I would urge the relevant authorities to deal with this issue and stop passing the buck to the people.

Gulbano Naeem

Turbat