US stands with Pakistan in combating terrorism: Chollet

WASHINGTON: Senior US State Department official Derek Chollet called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to offer support in countering terrorism.
In a meeting held at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Derek Chollet expressed grief over the loss of lives and property due to the suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar.
On this occasion, Derek Chollet further said that the United States stands with Pakistan in counter-terrorism.
The two leaders also discussed Pakistan’s economic stability and progress in the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.
Counselor Department of State on his Twitter handle wrote that the United States supports Pakistan in its fight against terrorism for everyone’s safety. He further wrote that he conveyed to Foreign Minister Bilawal his sincere sympathies on the tragic bombing in Peshawar and talked about the development of Pakistan’s economic stability and flood recovery.
KARACHI: The federal government and the United Nations Environment Programme have agreed to enhance cooperation with...
Ag AgenciesWASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to...
DOHA: Qatar has reaffirmed a religious ban on consuming insects in a move that comes after the European Union added...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the removal of an officer of Punjab Police for keeping a citizen in...
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi on Friday said Pakistan and Afghanistan should...
LAHORE: PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz criticised former prime minister Imran Khan on...
Comments