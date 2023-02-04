US stands with Pakistan in combating terrorism: Chollet

WASHINGTON: Senior US State Department official Derek Chollet called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to offer support in countering terrorism.

In a meeting held at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Derek Chollet expressed grief over the loss of lives and property due to the suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar.

On this occasion, Derek Chollet further said that the United States stands with Pakistan in counter-terrorism.

The two leaders also discussed Pakistan’s economic stability and progress in the rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

Counselor Department of State on his Twitter handle wrote that the United States supports Pakistan in its fight against terrorism for everyone’s safety. He further wrote that he conveyed to Foreign Minister Bilawal his sincere sympathies on the tragic bombing in Peshawar and talked about the development of Pakistan’s economic stability and flood recovery.