LHC overrules office objection to plea of ex-PTI MNAs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday overruled objection to a petition filed by 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, challenging the acceptance of their resignations by the speaker of National Assembly.
The plea was fixed before Justice Shahid Karim after the registrar’s office put an objection to it.
The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel for petitioners, removed the objection and directed to fix the matter before a single bench.
Riaz Fatyana and 42 others had filed the petition and pleaded with the court to set aside the decision of the speaker and subsequent action of the Election Commission of Pakistan of declaring their seats vacant.
