Opposition leader’s remarks create ruckus in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Treasury members in the Senate protested Leader of the Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem’s remarks against women lawmakers and others, forcing him to withdraw his words when he slammed the alleged political victimisation of rivals by the rulers.

Speaking on a matter of public importance, the opposition leader slammed the government for criticising the narrative and language of opposition members in the guise of contempt and disrespect for institutions, thereby, dragging politics to new lows.

During the proceedings, the opposition staged a walkout from the house against the alleged victimisation of PMLQ leadership and other opposition members. Opposition legislators accused the government of committing fascism against its opponents and economic terrorism against the masses.

Waseem passed derogatory remarks while referring to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s two daughters, who went to meet their father behind bars instead of going to school, which was despicable for democracy. He was perplexed as to how such behaviour could be justified, and those who do so should be ashamed of themselves.

The opposition leader also referred to other PTI senior members, Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Azam Swati, alleging their daughters faced humiliation at the hands of policemen when their residences were raided.

His remarks, however, elicited a raucous response from treasury members, primarily women lawmakers, who returned to their seats only after he twice announced his intention to withdraw his remarks and expressed regret to the daughters of politicians who face such behaviour though no fault of their own.

“The opposition leader has withdrawn his remarks and apologised too; please now resume your seats. I have also expunged the remarks,” Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said while trying to restore order to the house. He also asked the opposition leader to desist from using such remarks against women members.

The opposition leader alleged that how could the state play the role of a mother when constitutional rights would be denied to its citizens. He chastised the government for focusing on the opposition and silencing voices, claiming that respect could only be earned and not won through force. “Imran Khan, his supporters, and the nation are on one page, and their resolve could not be undermined by such tactics,” he said.

On the government’s narrative on terrorism, Waseem alleged: “They used the Taliban to grab dollars and prove themselves liberals before America.”

The Peshawar blast had badly affected the police department, but the rulers tried to play politics on that too instead of “expressing solidarity.” He continued that, immediately after the blast, the KP governor stated that elections could not be held in such a situation, as Dr. Shahzad claimed Imran and elections were on their minds and they were afraid of both. He insisted that the only way forward was to hold elections, even though the 90-day period preceding elections had already begun.

Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio of the PPP rose to condemn the opposition leader’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable” and “highly shameful.”

He charged the PTI with having disgraced political values and setting a new trend while referring to their leader’s remarks last year that Maryam Nawaz should not take his name again and again, lest it angers her spouse. At this, several treasury members chanted slogans of shame.

“She is a political leader and the daughter of a leader. Such words are wrong, and we condemn them. This culture must end. Stop targeting generations this way,” he contended. Referring to Imran’s charges against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Senator Chandio said all and sundry knew about his (Imran’s) reputation during his youth and old age, and his ministers had spoken as well about it. Earlier, after the Question-Hour, a PMLQ senator, belonging to the Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi group, castigated the government for targeting its rivals instead of dealing with grave economic challenges and terrorism. He also came hard on the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, saying reservations about him proved true, as he was after his party leadership.

He claimed that even family members of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi were being victimised, including his two sons and their spouses. He also slammed the way Sheikh Rashid was arrested.