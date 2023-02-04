Sarwar expects solid result in Junior Kabaddi World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan junior kabaddi team will leave for Iran on February 24 to feature in the second edition of the Junior Kabaddi World Cup 2023 which will be held in Urmia, Iran, from February 26 to March 6.

Iran will defend the title. Pakistan claimed bronze medal in the previous edition also hosted by Iran in Kish island in 2019.

As many as 18 teams will vie for the top honour in the nine-day affair to be conducted in the Asian style: Iran, Pakistan, India, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Syria, Kenya, Uganda, Germany, Estonia and Azerbaijan.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar told 'The News' that they have got some fine boys and hopefully a solid result would be produced.

"We conducted National Junior Championship and we found some fighting boys. This is our future and I am very much optimistic that the brigade will deliver at the world level," said Sarwar, who will serve as a technical delegate during the event.

He said that the boys are preparing at the Army Stadium, Rawalpindi.

He said that as Pakistani currency has lost value against the US dollar air-fare is very expensive. "The air-fare has increased a lot. We are not getting assistance from any cordon and the PKF is handling the tour by itself," said Sarwar, also secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

The 12-member Pakistan team, which is yet to be announced, will be accompanied by coach Rahat Ali and two referees.

Sarwar revealed that the managers meeting will be held on February 26 during which draws will also be taken out.

The first Junior World Kabaddi Championship was held in November 2019 in Kish Island in Iran in which 14 teams competed. Iran defeated Kenya 42-22 in the final to lift the trophy.