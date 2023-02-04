Mbappe injury hits PSG

PARIS: An injury to a key player is once again threatening to derail a Champions League campaign for Paris Saint-Germain with Kylian Mbappe having been ruled out of the first leg of their last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

Mbappe suffered the injury to his left thigh in the first half of PSG’s 3-1 win at Montpellier in midweek and had to come off, having already twice missed a penalty in the early stages of the match.

It raises questions about PSG’s handling of a player who starred for France at the World Cup right to the end, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Argentina, but then opted to make an immediate return to training with his club.

He was eventually afforded a week’s holiday at the start of January but he has not looked as sharp as usual -- his only Ligue 1 goal since the World Cup was a penalty against Strasbourg on December 28.

PSG have said Mbappe will be sidelined for around three weeks, meaning he could miss three key Ligue 1 games as well as a French Cup last-16 tie in Marseille.

While he will hope to be back in time for the second leg of that Champions League tie against Bayern on March 8, PSG must now hope that the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar can be enough for them in the first game against the Germans on February 14.

In recent seasons the injury headaches have usually been caused by Neymar, who has had a tendency to suffer from fitness issues just before big European ties.