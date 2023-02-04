Land grabbing charge: PTI leader, ex-MPA among 20 booked

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and 20 other persons were allegedly arrested over land grabbing charges on the complaint of the manager of a private housing society in Raiwind City police station.

Manager of a private housing society security manager Muhammad Arshad registered a complaint that they had purchased land from a person, Khalid Khang. On the day of the incident, the housing society staff along with Khang was busy marking the land purchased from him when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khalid Gujjar, ex-MPA Shabbir Gujjar and over 20 others allegedly carrying firearms reached there and stopped them from doing their work.

When they told that the land owner was also escorting them, he did not pay heed but resorted to straight firing at them and also subjected a guard to severe torture. Police have registered a case under various charges, including attempted murder.