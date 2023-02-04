PSIC officers training approved

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer visited Punjab Small Industries Corporation Head Office and presided over the meeting of the PSIC board here.

During the meeting, the board approved the in-house training for the officers of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation and reviewed the recommendations of the committee regarding the departmental appeal of an officer.

PSIC MD Asim Javed gave a briefing about the organisational structure, performance and future plans of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation. The minister while addressing the meeting said that the ongoing development works in Small Industrial Estates should be completed at a fast pace. PSIC should set goals and work hard to achieve them. He said that the colonisation of industrial estates should be a priority because employment opportunities would be created only through the colonisation of industrial estates. The minister said that training is essential to increase the capacity of government employees. A plan for purposeful training of PSIC officers should be made and presented in the next meeting of the board. Secretary Industries and Commerce Sohail Ashraf and board members attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary industries and commerce Capt (Retd) Sohail Ashraf presided over a meeting of heads of all attached departments in his office Friday. All heads of attached organisations of the Industries and Commerce Department have been directed to ensure punctuality of their respective staff members. The secretary directed the officials concerned to ensure efficient use of resources, specifically with respect to the ongoing development funds. Pakistan’s economy is going through crunch times, the department should, therefore, leave no stone unturned for the provision of adequate policy, administrative and infrastructure support to the industries eco-system in Punjab.

He directed PSDA to come up with a robust skills strategy. Moreover, all agencies concerned were directed to ensure faculty development and provision of appropriate equipment for the technology students.