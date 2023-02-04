Action begins against residential plots being used for commercial purposes in Clifton

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) kicked off a campaign in Clifton against residential plots being used for commercial activities and issued more than 150 notices in this regard.

According to the details shared by KDA spokesperson Akram Sattar, the development authority would resort to cancellation of leases of residential plots illegally being operated for commercial purpose. He said that they had dispatched notices in this regard to the owners of the plots stopping them against the ongoing commercial activities on their residential plots.

The KDA, he said, had also identified 172 residential plots in Clifton Scheme V where commercial activities were being carried out in violation of laws. Apart from issuing notices, he said, they had issued ads in newspapers as well.

Actions would also be taken against schools, restaurants, salons, and beauty parlours in various areas of the city operating on residential plots. Notices were being served gradually. The action was being taken on the Supreme Court orders that was issued in 2019. As per the apex court order, all the plots were supposed to remain as defined in the master plan and no residential plot could be used for commercial purposes.

In the notices issued to various plots owners, they were directed to contact the KDA’s land department along with all their plot related documents in 15 days. After the Clifton Scheme V, the KDA had planned to issue notices in other residential schemes, including Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and District Korangi.