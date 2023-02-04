Gold extends gains

KARACHI: Gold prices extended gains to a third straight session on Friday, increasing by Rs1,300 per tola in the local market.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs208,500 per tola in the local market, reflecting a rise in demand for the precious metal. The price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs1,114 to Rs178,755.

However, the international market saw a decrease in gold prices, with the rates dropping by $44 to $1,916 per ounce.

On the other hand, silver rates saw an increase of Rs50 to Rs2,350 per tola, with the 10-gram silver rate rising by Rs42.86 to Rs2,014.74. Jewellers in the local market stated that silver prices reached an all-time high in the country, while gold prices were higher by Rs3,000 per tola, compared to gold rates in the Dubai gold market.