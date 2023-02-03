Missing persons’ cases: IHC seeks written arguments from respondents on March 8

Islamabad High Court. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought written arguments from respondents on March 8 in cases regarding missing persons, including journalist Muddasir Naro.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the cases about the recovery of missing citizens.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said the federal cabinet had constituted a committee on May 30, 2022 on the matter. The committee had convened eight meetings and 60 percent work had been done. He said the committee also met the victim families and other people.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that committees are formed if work is not to be done. Where are the missing persons, he questioned. He remarked that the state had been failing on the missing persons’ issue.

Justice Farooq remarked that no one from the attorney general’s office arrived for hearing before seven months. The chief justice asked the AAG to tell the court the date when the missing persons would appear. The court said that at least it should be told about the whereabouts of missing persons.

“On which grounds the Federation wants to terminate the decision of the single member bench,” it asked. The court said that it would hear the arguments of attorney general on the next hearing. The court also instructed the lawyers of all petitioners to submit their written arguments so that the judgment could be reserved.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned. The representatives of defence ministry and petitioners’ lawyers attended the proceeding.