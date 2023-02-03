FIA arrests TV anchor at Lahore Airport

LAHORE: Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested by the Federal investigation Agency (FIA) for his controversial statements.

FIA officials said that Imran Riaz Khan was stopped and arrested by the FIA Cybercrime Wing at the Lahore Airport when he was trying to travel to UAE. Earlier, Imran Riaz Khan said he was informed by authorities that his name was ‘blacklisted’ and he can’t leave the country. The anchorperson said his luggage was seized and he was asked to wait.

Later, the FIA Cybercrime Wing took Imran Riaz Khan into custody and shifted him to unknown place from Lahore Airport. This is not the first time that Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested; last year, he was also taken into custody by police from Islamabad Toll Plaza. Later, he was granted bail by the Lahore High Court.