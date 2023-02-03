Inter-collegiate speech competition held

Islamabad : An inter-collegiate speech competition was organised by Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), H-9 under the title ‘I have a dream for Pakistan’ in which students of various ICT colleges participated.

The chief guest of the event was educationist and Principal of the IMCB, G-6/3, Professor Dr. Ali Ahmed Kharal. The jury of the competition included Prof Roohul Amin of the Federal Government College of Education, H-9 and Nighat Yasmin of the Islamabad College for Girls (IMCG). Mahnoor Niazi student of 2nd year at IMCG (Postgraduate), F-7/2 clinched the 1st position.

Syed Muhammad Yasir Shah of IMCB, H-9, Humna Nasir of IMCG, F-6/2, and Mansoor Afzal of IMCB, G-6/3 got the second and third positions respectively. Shields were given away to the participants. Appreciating the efforts of the college, the chief guest said such events instilled the spirit of enthusiasm and courage in students. Principal Professor Javed Iqbal Mughal thanked the chief guest, judges, and audience.

Meanwhile, students of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 under the supervision of Assistant Professor of Urdu department Dr Abdul Shakoor Khosa visited the book fair arranged by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan. Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurated the book fair. The purpose of arranging the visit of students to the book fair was to familiarise students with the world of books and show them the value of books in life.

Students took keen interest in their choices. A variety of books were being sold at discounted prices in the fair. Dr Abdul Shakoor Khosa welcomed the move saying it will help revive the tendency of reading habits among students.