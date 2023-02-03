Number of psychiatric patients increases after corona

LAHORE:The Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameeruddin Medical College (PGMI/AMC) Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has said that an increase in the Psychiatric patients was observed after the Covid-19 and other elements and now almost 2,000 patients are coming for treatment every month in this OPD of Psychiatry at LGH.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views in the inaugural ceremony of the Psychiatry OPD. He highlighted that the doctors of this department have set a new example of human services by completing the renovation of Psychiatry Outdoor Department by their own expenses and to facilitate the patients. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Faiza Athar, Dr Rizwan, Dr Zahid, Dr Anila, Dr Farhana, Dr Nadia, Dr Usama Anees and other doctors were present.

Principal PGMI said that the outdoor was not only renovated but also new cabins were fixed in it so that all patients can easily brief about their psychological problem to the doctor with privacy and seek guidance accordingly. He further said that a big cause of psychological disorders was distance from religious values. He stated that we should follow our religious norms instead of spending all our time in useless affairs so that we can attain mental and emotional peace. He pointed out that in the Holy Qur'an, Allah Ta'ala says that “One can find the real peace by the remembrance of Allah".

Prof Al- Fareed asserted their counselling was also necessary so that they can be able to handle their affairs in a proper way. He congratulated them on behalf of the doctors for their participation in the good work and said that the service of Allah’s creation is the true worship and these physicians are a model for others to emulate in every way. He also appreciated the performance of all the doctors and assured them of his all possible support as the head.

Job Fair: Around 60 leading IT companies from the software industry set up their stalls at the 12th Job Fair organised by the Punjab University’s Faculty of Computing Information Technology (FCIT) here on Thursday.

Dean FCIT Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar said that FCIT was committed to impart quality education and to enhance Pakistan's share in the global market of software industry. He said that FCIT was the leading public sector institution of Pakistan, which was producing skilled graduates who were working on key positions in multinational, and national IT companies.

He said that the purpose of the job fair was to facilitate FCIT graduates in matching their skills and abilities with the available career opportunities through interaction with recruitment executives and team leads of various software houses.

He said that the participating companies had conducted interviews and preliminary recruitment tests, collected CVs, presented technological trends and shared job descriptions/specifications of the available opportunities with the students.