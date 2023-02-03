Supremacy of Constitution vital for country’s uplift: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that the development of the country is possible only with the promotion of democratic values and the supremacy of the Constitution. He expressed these views during his meeting with Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

The political and economic situation of the country was discussed in the meeting. They also condemned the incident of terrorism in Peshawar Police Lines Mosque and offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the promotion of IT and technical education in the education sector is the need of the hour. The governor said that the federal government has taken effective steps to promote technical education in educational institutions. He said that as the chancellor, he has formed a consortium to strengthen the links between academia and industry and this will benefit industries from the research done in universities. He further said that improving universities and promoting higher education are among his priorities.

Chaudhry Shafay said that political stability is very important for a strong economy in the country. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi seeking to instruct the Higher Education Department and the administrative departments to start the recruitment process of Vice Chancellors, Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Registrars, Treasurer and Controller Examination in public universities for the vacant seats within the next 6 months.

In this regard, the Governor Secretariat also sent the list of vacant seats of Vice-Chancellors and those going to fall vacant in the near future to the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The governor drew the attention of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to the fact that non-timely appointment to important posts affects the administrative affairs and academic activities in the universities.