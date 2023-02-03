Bodies of 35 Lasbela bus crash victims handed over to heirs

Bodies of 35 of the victims of the Lasbela bus crash were handed over to the heirs on Thursday after their DNA process had been completed.

The bodies were identified after receiving the DNA reports, said the Edhi spokesperson, adding that the bodies of the deceased were sent away with their relatives by Edhi ambulances. Most of the people killed in the tragedy belonged to different areas of Balochistan, said the spokesperson, adding that among the dead were 23 men, seven women and five children.

Three dead bodies are still at the Edhi mortuary because the relatives of the deceased are yet to be found. Police, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee, the Edhi administration and other organisations had participated in the relief operations.

On January 29 the driver of a passenger coach coming to Karachi from Quetta had lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, resulting in the bus falling into a gorge and catching fire. The owners of the coach were booked at the Lasbela police station. A case was registered against the owners and the driver on the SHO’s complaint. The FIR was registered under sections of attempted murder, negligence and irresponsible driving. The FIR also mentioned that the owners had allowed the vehicle to leave for Karachi despite technical faults.