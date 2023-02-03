Market solution

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has recommended raising the minimum wage to Rs35000. Our top priority should be to pave the way for a business-friendly environment. This will allow us to create opportunities for attracting more investment, facilitating industries and boosting productivity.
In such an environment, we would not need to worry about mandating a minimum wage as our workers would be paid more than enough to survive.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
