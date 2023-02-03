 
Friday February 03, 2023
Market solution

February 03, 2023

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has recommended raising the minimum wage to Rs35000. Our top priority should be to pave the way for a business-friendly environment. This will allow us to create opportunities for attracting more investment, facilitating industries and boosting productivity.

In such an environment, we would not need to worry about mandating a minimum wage as our workers would be paid more than enough to survive.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

