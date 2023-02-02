[News Analysis] Running away from elections: Punjab, KP governors speak PDM’s mind

ISLAMABAD: The PDM does not want elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days of the dissolution of these assemblies as both the governors, belonging to the ruling alliance, in these provinces have declined to give a date to the ECP for elections.

Instead, Punjab and KP governors have formally suggested to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult the stakeholders concerned in view of the present economic and security situation for holding fair and free elections.

While referring to the Constitution, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman conveyed to the ECP that since the governor did not sign the advice of the chief minister for the dissolution of Punjab Assembly and the assembly stood dissolved after the lapse of 48 hours, therefore, he had no role in giving the date of the elections.

While declining to give the date of elections, the Punjab governor suggested to the ECP, “Given the existing security and economic situation of the country, Election Commission of Pakistan may like to consult with all the stakeholders as the date for general elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab is fixed, so as to ensure that conditions for holding the elections in a transparent and fair manner are duly met.”

Interestingly, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, who had signed the chief minister’s advice for the dissolution of KP Assembly and is thus clearly bound by the Constitution to announce the date of elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly, has also refused to give a date for elections in the province.

He also suggested to the ECP that it would be advisable before fixing a date for the general elections, it should consult and take into confidence the relevant institutions, law enforcing agencies and political parties to ensure that conduct of general elections in a fair, free and peaceful manner is possible in the province.

The response of both the governors, who were appointed by the PDM government, clearly reflects that what they have conveyed to the ECP is the policy of the ruling alliance to delay the elections on the pretext of worrying economic and security situations.

It should be remembered here that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman belonged to the PMLN and was a cabinet minister in the last government of Nawaz Sharif. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali belongs to the JUIF and is closely related to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PDM President and JUIF chief.

The PDM top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, had recently met in Islamabad and it was reported by the media that the alliance leadership decided to delay elections in Punjab and KP. However, officially there was no announcement about what was discussed in the meeting.

The PDM is hesitant to go into the elections because of economic situation of the country, which demands the government to take tough decisions to save Pakistan from possible default. These tough decisions, linked with the IMF conditions, are bound to further increase the inflation. With high inflation and record price hike, the PDM does not want to go into the elections, fearing defeat.

The PDM leaders do realise now that their decision to remove the Imran Khan government and form the alliance government has made the PTI really popular at the cost of PDM’s capital.