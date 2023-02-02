Railway fares up by 8pc

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced an increase in fares of all passenger trains, except the Green Line Train, by eight per cent due to the surge in petroleum prices.
Authorities said the hike in petroleum prices had put an additional burden of Rs11.725 million per day on the railways. Therefore, it was unavoidable to raise the fares for uninterrupted operations. The fare of all classes have been increased by eight per cent with an immediate effect.
