LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday slammed the government for shifting the blame over rising terrorism and berating his party for its policy towards the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The government has claimed it was the PTI government’s policy to negotiate with the TTP that eventually led to the outlawed group’s strengthening in the country.

In November last year, the TTP ended its ceasefire and increased attacks especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the government and armed forces vowing to fight back. While there were sporadic attacks over the recent months across the country, Monday’s suicide blast in Peshawar’s Police Lines area mosque that killed over 100 people and injured over 200 shook the nation, leading to severe flak on the incumbent government and its criticism on the PTI.

“I am not in power anymore. Had I been in the government, I would have been answerable,” the PTI chief hit out at the Centre during his address to the nation, while claiming that terrorism was under control during his tenure, reported local media on Wednesday. The PTI chief, while also mentioning that he wasn’t responsible for terrorism and rising inflation, said that he was devastated over the attack in Peshawar. He said that they wanted to delay the general elections. Imran Khan — who was ousted from the government in April last year through a no-confidence motion — said those in power and who ruled for 30 years before him, were responsible for the ongoing crisis. “I feared instability in Afghanistan, there were 30,000-40,000 fighters in Afghanistan. Then a decision was taken by parliament members and armed forces that these fighters would be settled in Pakistan.” The PTI chief then added that as he feared instability, his government tried to negotiate with the group to ensure that Afghanistan’s fallout does not affect Pakistan. He claimed that had the coalition parties not removed his party from power, the situation would have been completely different. “Why did they remove my government when they were not able to run the country?”

The PTI chairman added that the incumbent rulers’ only reason for coming into power was to get their corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion “closed”. Imran Khan said that his relationship with former army chief General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa was smooth, and they were on the same page for some time. But then, Khan mentioned, that after the ex-army chief was granted an extension in his tenure in 2019, he wanted the PTI government to forgive the cases against then-opposition leaders. “I did not listen to him.” The second bone of contention, he said, was the removal of Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed. “There was a fear of war in Afghanistan which is why I wanted Faiz Hameed to retain his position.”

Moving on, Imran said that when Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari goes to court against him, he will be asked what “reputation” was damaged. “Asif Zardari will have to take an oath and inform the court about how many people he had murdered. I want Zardari to ensure that he goes to court against me,” he said. Imran said that he has “solid information” about Zardari’s alleged plot to have him killed.

Imran Khan, while defending his decision of dissolving assemblies, stated it was his 'best strategy' that had caged the government from all sides. He said if polls were not held within 90 days, it would be tantamount to violating the Constitution. Imran stated he would lead the election campaign once he became totally fit, adding he was yet to have another medical check-up. The PTI chairman stated that he had conveyed to Gen Bajwa not to let the regime change operation successful. The PTI chairman went on to say that already, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were in deep pain after the Peshawar tragedy and the letter written by Governor KP to postpone the polls had given rise to many apprehensions. He said between 2013 to 2018, there had been no terrorism in KP while the PTI was in power.