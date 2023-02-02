Former KPK government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Former KPK government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali said disclosed Wednesday it was the policy of federal government (PTI govt) to hold talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which failed.

Speaking in the Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, Barrister Saif said he sees no sense in engaging Taliban at this time as “we are at war”.

Afghan government had a role in the dialogue with TTP people, Barrister Saif said, adding they had only two rounds of talks in two-and-half month which bore no result. “No terrorist act happened as ceasefire remained enforced”. That was what we got positive during the talks, he remarked. General Faiz Hameed (retd) was not pursuing his personal policy. It was the policy of government as he (Gen Faiz), at that time, was heading an institution, Barrister Saif said. Some TTP people, including a few who had confronted America, were released, he said. He confirmed a way had to be formulated to resettle the Taliban. Imran Khan was positive when he talked about resettlement of 40,000 people, he observed. These people included old persons, women and children, he said. The Afghan Taliban had not forced Pakistan to take back TTP men, he clarified.