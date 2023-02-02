Mian Iftikhar questions logic behind talks with militants

NOWSHERA: Questing the logic behind talks with the militants, Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Wednesday said the Peshawar police lines attack had raised many questions and demanded thorough investigations into the tragedy to determine the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking at a press conference after visiting the residence of a martyred cop from Nowshera to offer his condolences to his family, he said the police force was the prime target of the recent attacks across the province and this finally compelled the cops to stage a protest.

He said it should be investigation as to how the suspected suicide bomber managed to sneak into the otherwise well-guarded compound located in the red zone in the provincial capital.

Mian Iftikhar said that besides the security lapse, the investigators should look into other factors too. He said the National Action Plan was drawn after the Army Public School attack, but the government did not implement it in letter and spirit.

He said a war had been imposed on the Pakhtun soil under a conspiracy to loot our resources. He added the so-called war on terror was benefiting the countries selling arms.

The ANP leader said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government should revisit the foreign policy and take steps to safeguard the national interests.

He held former prime minister Imran Khan for the resurgence of militancy and said that he (the PTI chairman) had ordered talks with the Taliban militants without taking the parliament into confidence.