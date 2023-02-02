Our time will come

There are many people in Pakistan who are of the view that Pakistan will bounce back and retake its place among the world’s advanced nations, despite how silly the prospect may seem at present.

Well, the world is an unpredictable place and the winds of global change could indeed change in our favour. After all, who could have predicted in 1990 that China would have a larger economy than Japan, Germany, the UK and India combined within three decades. The world is not set in stone, and the fortunes of nations tend to be cyclical. This alone is reason enough to be optimistic about our future. Pessimism has become the national mood, but it is very easy, and equally unhelpful, to be pessimistic.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi