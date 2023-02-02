Pakistani politics is running out of patience for dynastic setups and the public is becoming more and more demanding of its political parties. Old loyalties and patronage will not carry the day in a younger, more urban and digitized Pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif is indeed a popular politician, as is his daughter. However, it is also true that the latter lacks the maturity and wisdom that comes with experience. This is where Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others like him come in handy. Sticking to the old family-formula has cost the PML-N dearly in recent years and lost them their monopoly in Punjab. They must change course.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
