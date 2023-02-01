No forensic lab in KP for DNA test, says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari. PPI

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has admitted security lapse in the Peshawar Police Lines suicide bombing.

Appearing in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, he said that the Police Lines has only one gate and every minute of the security footage was being watched to see how and when the suicide bomber sneaked into the area.

“Unluckily, Peshawar city lacks the Safe City Project due to which help is being sought from the security cameras installed around the premises,” Moazzam said.

He said that they were reviewing whether the alleged bomber entered the area on the same day or a couple of day before, and how the explosives were brought inside. He said that in canteen has several civil employees while all commodities and other goods are also brought (from outside). Construction work is also going on.

He said the body parts of the suicide bomber had been dispatched to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, as there was no such facility available in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Answering a question concerning the regrouping of the TTP, the IGP said there was no organised presence of the banned terrorist outfit in the province but its splinter groups, comprising five to ten person, were present at different places and they faced no difficulty in their inter-border movement. He said that there had been facilities for them across the border and they have been using these facilities in the past as well.