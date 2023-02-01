Pakistan, Palestine power into baseball final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on Palestine in the final of West Asia Baseball Championship today (Wednesday) following thumping victories in the semi-finals against their respective opponents at the Pakistan Sports Complex Arena.

In what turned out to be a one-sided semi-final, Pakistan crushed defending champions Sri Lanka 16-1 while Palestines players were also seen in their superb form as they got the better of Bangladesh 14-3 in the other pre-final.

Faqeer Hussain, Mohammad Younis and Wasim Akram banged home three runs each for Pakistan while Mohammad Hussain and Asad scored two runs each.

Wasim Akram banged a home run to the delight of a sizable crowd. Krishna scored the only run for Sri Lanka. Earlier, Malik Abdullah, Ibrahim, Ilyas Attia and Younis Hammim struck two runs each for Palestine during their comfortable win.

Ameer Abdullah and Tariq Hussain managed one run each for Palestine.

Imran Khan, Joni and Hussain played well for Bangladesh and scored one run each.