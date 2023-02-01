UN says Myanmar junta elections will fuel violence

BANGKOK: Junta plans for elections in coup-hit Myanmar this year will “fuel greater violence”, a United Nations special envoy said on Tuesday, calling for the international community to unite in opposition.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military toppled democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi´s civilian government almost two years ago, alleging massive fraud during elections her party won in 2020.

The junta-imposed state of emergency is due to expire at the end of January, after which the constitution states authorities must set in motion plans to hold fresh elections. Any military-run elections “will fuel greater violence, prolong the conflict and make the return to democracy and stability more difficult”, UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer said in a statement. She called for the international community to “forge a stronger unified position” on the planned polls.