Work of young artists goes on display

Islamabad : A very special exhibition titled, ‘Under One Roof’ will open at Satrang Gallery on February 3 featuring the work of seventeen talented artists who have all worked with the gallery as assistant curators over the last decade.

From the very beginning, the gallery initiated a unique curatorial traineeship programme that is offered to two art graduates each year, and as the gallery completes eleven years more than twenty young graduates work there. As trainees these young women learn important aspects of art beyond the studio; develop curatorial practices and learn the practical day-to-day of running a gallery as they are accomplished artists, they are encouraged to continue deepening their art practices. These trainees have flourished in their careers and art practices, working as faculty at the prestigious National College of Art, as curators at important institutions; teaching art at high schools; as entrepreneurs, and designers. Each of them is continuing to create outstanding art.