Extensive plantation during spring stressed

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal has directed officials of the environment wing to carry out extensive plantation and beautification ahead of the spring season in Islamabad.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the CDA chairman also directed the officials to ensure the participation of civil society and volunteers in the plantation of saplings of flower and fruit plants. Member Environment, Director General Environment and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

Captain (r) Noorul Amin also emphasised the need for post-plantation care through digitization so that the maximum number of plants survive. It was also decided to create four more nurseries in Islamabad and improvement of recreational, sports, and other healthy activities, and upkeep parks and grounds in the federal capital. In this connection, the environment wing will erect organic signboards made of stone and wood in parks for the guidance of visitors and the creation of a bird home in F-9 Park.