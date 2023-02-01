10 scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars on Tuesday. According to details, Hafiz Ghulam Mujaddad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Economics, Sehrish Akram in the subject of Zoology, Nimmi Abid in the subject of Education, Ambreen Sarwar in the subject of Economics, Rehana Aslam in the subject of Islamic Studies, Nighat Ara in the subject of Education, Samia Naeem in the subject of Solid State Physics, Salma Naz in the subject of Political Science, Najma Zahoor in the subject of Kashmiryat and Abdul Raouf Usmani in the subject of Islamic Studies.