Girl shot dead over marriage issue

LAHORE:An 18-year-old girl was shot dead in the Gulshan Ravi police area on Tuesday following a marriage issue.
The accused identified as Ahsan wanted to marry the victim. The victim’s parents had rejected the marriage proposal from the accused Ahsan's family a few days ago, on which Ahsan had nursed a grudge against the girl. On the day of the incident, the accused Ahsan went to the victim’s parlour and tried to commit suicide after killing her. The accused Ahsan was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The victim used to run a beauty parlour with her mother. The body was shifted to the morgue.
shot dead: A 26-year-old youth was shot dead by two brothers in the limits of Nawankot police on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Adnan Dilawar. Police said that an old enmity had caused the murder. The accused identified as Ali Raza and Fazal Abbas killed the victim. Police arrested both the accused persons and shifted the body to the morgue.
found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead near Su-e-Asil in the Kahna police area on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.
electrocuted: A 23-year-old electrician was electrocuted to death while working in a private school on Shershah Road, Gujarpura, Tuesday. The victim identified as Muhammad Ahmed, a resident of Bahawalnagar, was working as an electrician in the school when he was electrocuted by the electric wires and died on the spot. Body was shifted to the morgue.
Eight bodies found: Around eight unclaimed bodies found in different areas of the City were buried. As per Edhi Foundation spokesman, three bodies were recovered from Data Darbar, two from Shafiqabad, and one each from Ghaziabad, Lorri Adda, and Millat Park. Edhi volunteers buried the bodies in different graveyards in the City.
