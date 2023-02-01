‘Attacks to continue if terrorists not tackled with an iron hand’

Pakistan Shia Ulema Council central leader Allama Syed Nazer Abbas has said that not a single terrorist was punished for their actions in the past and this is why terrorism is on the rise in the country.

“The occurrence of such terrorist attacks is a question mark on security measures. A horrible accident took place in Peshawar in which innocent worshipers were barbarically killed. At this time, the integrity of the country is at stake,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

“Terrorists have no religion but the question is: who will punish these criminals and provide justice to the families of martyrs,” Allama Abbas said, adding that such accidents raise questions about the efficiency of security agencies.

He said that claims were made that the terrorists would be brought to justice. If the facts of the past had been brought to light, these events would not have happened, he said and lamented that even the people in red zones were not safe.

He said that after destroying the country, some people had to go to their islands, but he wondered what would happen to the common man. The SUC leader said the negligence of the rulers is pushing Pakistan into a sectarian war, and attempts are being made to continue the government through unconstitutional means. The solution to Pakistan’s problems is the implementation of the constitution, he stressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Sadiq Jafri said that if the killers of the APS had been brought to justice, the Peshawar incident would not have happened, but these incidents would continue to happen if terrorists were not handled with an iron hand.

He said that agencies around the world strategize in advance of an accident, but our security agencies act after accidents. He announced that religious scholars belonging to all schools of thought will demonstrate together against the Peshawar incident.