Duchess Sophie rejoices key royal promotion as Meghan gets snubbed

Duchess Sophie has taken a sigh of relief after King Charles upgraded her royal status as a result of her dedication and sincerity to the monarchy.

In 2023, Prince Edward's wife transitioned from Countess of Wessex to Duchess, a significant royal honour bestowed upon the couple by the monarch.

As per Daily Mail, Sophie recently confessed in an interview that the title change "felt like quite a big moment' because of its connection to the late queen."

Now, known as a secret weapon of King Charles, once the mother-of-two had to curtsy to Meghan Markle because of her Countess of Wessex title.

The royal upgrade saved her as she no longer needs to curtsey to the Duchess of Sussex, who made serious claims against the royal family.

"Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsey to someone in the family who has not only left Royal duties but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support," a friend of Sophie and Edward shared.

Soon after King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, Duchess Sophie stepped up and came forward to perform a greater number of royal tasks to strengthen the King's reign.

The Edinburghs are indeed in the good books of the royal family, and some claims suggest that they might replace the Sussexes in the near future.