King Charles uncle makes important role amid major reshuffle

King Charles has been rewarding members of the royal family with special honours for their devotion and loyalty as he continues to make big strides to leave behind a meaningful legacy.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester – the first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II – continues to be a working royal in Charles’s reign. The 80-year-old took an important royal engagement on Thursday which could shape a bright future for the coming generation.

The royal was welcomed by the lord-lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Marjorie Glasgow, and received by Professor Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford to observed the two leading medical research centres of the university.

The tour was focused on Oxford’s global impact in vaccine development, disease prevention, and medical innovation.

“We were honoured to welcome His Royal Highness to Oxford today,” Professor Irene Tracey said. “His visit shines a light on the extraordinary work taking place across our laboratories and celebrates the people behind these efforts, including the young scientists shaping the future of medicine.”

The King, who is undergoing weekly cancer treatments, has been called out for promoting alternative medical treatments and homeopathy. Charles’s view on the practices were reflected in his move in 2023 when he appointed Dr Michael Dixon – who is pro-homeopathy – as head of the royal medical household.

Given the royal family’s support for modern medicine and advancements that have been taking place, it hardly suggests that the King only believes in alternative medicine. The Duke of Gloucester, who holds a key position with the monarch, making this visit is a significant indicator of such.