 
close
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Peshawar blast

February 01, 2023

The Peshawar mosque blast has brought to an end the brief respite this country had gotten from terrorism. The relevant authorities have to revisit the National Action Plan and see how it must be adapted to deal with the present threat.

We have to avoid such deadly attacks going forward and do more to protect the lives of our people.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Comments