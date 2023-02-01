Pathbreaker

There is no doubt that the media can play an important role in empowering marginalized groups in society and educating the people about their struggle for empowerment. The drama serial ‘Bakhtawar’ is a rare example of our media breaking from convention and challenging the prevailing stereotypes about women.
The titular main character, played brilliantly by actress Yumna Zaidi, and her struggle for education and employment, despite her poor background, defy our expectations of a female lead. Hopefully, we will get to see more female leads in the mould of ‘Bakhtawar’ in the years to come.
SH Bakhtawar
Nanakana Sahib
