PPP to contest NA bypolls

ISLAMABAD: Though partners of the coalition government in centre are still to reach any decision, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced on Monday it would contest the by-elections on 33 National Assembly seats, and invited applications from the aspirants for the party tickets.

The PPP Parliamentarians asked the ticket aspirants to submit their applications till Feb 3, 2023.

A few days back, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced the ruling alliance might not contest the Na by-elections. Sources said there were other voices in the PPP also, who did not back the idea of contesting the by-elections, saying it would be of no use to contest the by-elections for remaining assembly duration of four, five months. However, others support the idea of participation in the by-elections. They believe it would be helpful in preparing for the upcoming elections for provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as well for the general election.

According to a press release, issued by PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, applications should be addressed to the president, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians. A bank draft of Rs40,000 against the PPPP should also be attached with the application. The aspirants from Sindh and Balochistan should send their applications to the Bilawal House Karachi and aspirants from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should send their applications to Zardari House Islamabad.