Modi pays homage to Gandhi on 75th death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom movement leader shot dead at point-blank range by a Hindu zealot 75 years ago.
“I bow to Bapu on his punya tithi (death anniversary) and recall his profound thoughts,” Modi tweeted ahead of taking part in a ceremony in New Delhi. “I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India,” he added.
