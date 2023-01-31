Islamabad:Two-day global conference titled ‘Majlis 2023’ held here, says a press release.

‘Majlis 2023’, a global conference hosted by the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) Islamabad Chapter, kicked off at the Serena Hotel. The conference was attended by a high-profile EO delegation of successful entrepreneurs from over 16 countries and 10 global chapters, the event began with an introduction to the beauty, diversity, and emerging potential of Pakistan.

The latter half of the event, moderated by Pakistan’s top professional development speakers Kamran Rizvi and Azam Jamil, witnessed a unique engagement exercise in which over 100 local and global EO members exchanged perspectives on entrepreneurship’s challenges and lessons. Entrepreneurs from countries as diverse as Egypt, Jordan, Portugal, South Africa, and the United Kingdom appreciated the perspectives offered on entrepreneurship in Pakistan and felt a deeper connection with their counterparts in Pakistan.

Founded in 1987, the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) is one of the world’s largest global peer-to-peer networks with over 16,500 successful founders and corporate leaders and a presence in over 60 countries. Showcasing the best of Pakistan, ‘Majlis 2023’ held a series of cultural immersion and learning exercises, specially designed for the wider EO community.