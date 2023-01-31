Security put on high alert in Islamabad

Islamabad:The bigwigs of the federal capital police have framed a comprehensive strategy to protect the sensitive installations including Diplomatic Enclave, Parliament House, Pak Secretariat buildings, PBC and Pakistan Television, Election Commission of Pakistan, NADRA, FIA, NAB and offices of the intelligence agencies housing in the Red Zone, people engaged in planning effective security gauges for the protection of the government personalities after receiving threats from the terrorists outfits following the recent act of terrorism in police headquarter Peshawar on Monday, said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir, after a high level meeting, directed to enhance the security of the federal capital Islamabad has been put on high alert amid Peshawar bomb blast, the police said.

The IGP has directed all relevant senior officials including Police Headquarters and Security Division to keep eye on the grey areas of the feeble points which could be used by the terrorist outfits. The top cop asked to check the duty points by themselves, laxity and negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

Islamabad Police are equipped with thermal imaging capability and it is being fully utilised. Suspicious persons or vehicles will be closely monitored; pedestrians and vehicles in the diplomatic enclave and red zone will be checked through e-chowki.

Checking has been increased at all entry and exit points of Islamabad. Instructions have been issued to the officers and officials deployed at the checkpoints during duty to make security more effective and keep a close watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals,

Islamabad capital police officials deployed at the duty points have been restricted to use mobile phones. Officials should be equipped with proper gadgets and weapons and should be vigilant at all times.

Checking at diplomatic enclave entry points and red zone checkpoints has further been tightened and checking of visitors and vehicles coming to high security should be completed through modern systems.

Directions have been issued to all in-charges and officers to further tighten the security in the federal capital adding that the protection of citizens’ life and property, government property are among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police.

The IGP has ordered to take unique measures for the security of the Diplomatic Enclave. The protective fencing and boundary wall construction around the diplomatic enclave is underway and will be completed on priority basis, the security officials averred.

The work of fencing and boundary wall construction around the diplomatic enclave is being completed rapidly in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority.

The Third Road construction work has been completed and closed from both sides and special checking points have been set up to strengthen the security. The Capital Police Officer Security Division said that all necessary measures will be taken to protect foreign nationals, embassies and private and public property.

In order to further improve security, foot patrolling has also been started in the diplomatic enclave. The use of mobile phones during the duty is completely prohibited while all the personnel on duty should be sent with full equipment. Protection of life and property of citizens are among the top priorities.