Urs of Wasif Ali Wasif to start on Feb 14

LAHORE:The three-day-long 31st annual Urs of spiritual scholar, writer and Sufi thinker Wasif Ali Wasif will start on February 14 at Miani Sahib here.
According to the programme, the Urs will begin with the laying of the floral wreath at his grave after the Asr prayer. Veteran politician Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak will perform the ritual along with the devotees. Asif Ali Santo and his companions will perform Qawwali at night.
Punjab University Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for the students of Associate Degree...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem as CPO Gujranwala and a formal notification was issued...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued a notification of appointing DIG Sohail Akhtar Sukhera to the post of DIG...
LAHORE:The Motorway Training College in Sheikhupura hosted a passing-out ceremony for 186 FIA probationary assistant...
LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer Capt Mustansar Feroze on Monday said that maintaining smooth traffic flow on roads and...
LAHORE:Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has given the Punjab Health Care Commission the task of conducting a...
Comments