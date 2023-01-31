Urs of Wasif Ali Wasif to start on Feb 14

LAHORE:The three-day-long 31st annual Urs of spiritual scholar, writer and Sufi thinker Wasif Ali Wasif will start on February 14 at Miani Sahib here.

According to the programme, the Urs will begin with the laying of the floral wreath at his grave after the Asr prayer. Veteran politician Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak will perform the ritual along with the devotees. Asif Ali Santo and his companions will perform Qawwali at night.