Passing-out ceremony for 186 FIA probationary ASIs

LAHORE:The Motorway Training College in Sheikhupura hosted a passing-out ceremony for 186 FIA probationary assistant sub-inspectors.

FIA DG Mohsin Hassan Butt graced the occasion as the chief guest. He addressed and inspected the parade. Commandant Training College Syed Hashmat Kamal, Director Training FIA Athar Waheed, and Deputy Commandant Atif Shehzad were also present at the occasion. FIA DG distributed honorary shields and certificates among the position holders. He praised the matchless training legacy of Motorway Training College and said FIA selected Motorway Training College on the basis of its professional and modern training techniques. He added that FIA trainees were not only trained by focusing on core values like honesty and morality but also train to implement the rule of law without discrimination. He thanked the staff of the Motorway Police Training College and instructed the successful officers to work with integrity and honesty in practical life. The commandant training college, Syed Hashmat Kamal, said that 170 male and 15 female assistant sub-inspectors completed the training.