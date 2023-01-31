PHC asked to launch crackdown on quacks

LAHORE:Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has given the Punjab Health Care Commission the task of conducting a grand operation against quackery across the province.

Minister Dr Javaid Akram while chairing a meeting in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education gave this important task to the Punjab Health Care Commission. Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, CEO Punjab Health Care Commission Saqib Aziz, Director Licensing Dr. Anwar Janjua and Director Mushtaq Silharia participated in the meeting. Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram reviewed performance of Punjab Health Care Commission during the meeting. Chief Executive Punjab Health Care Commissioner Saqib Aziz gave a briefing to the minister.

Dr Javaid Akram said quackery is one of the main reasons for the spread of dangerous diseases in Punjab. We want to create a means of safe treatment of patients in public and private hospitals. Punjab Health Care Commission is the main stakeholder to ensure safe treatment of patients in hospitals across the province. To ensure the safe treatment of patients in hospitals across the province, the Punjab Health Care Commission is the main stakeholder. It has been directed to prepare PC-One for the construction of offices of the Punjab Health Care Commission. A big decision has been made by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to provide 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients in all cardiology hospitals of the province. According to research, nine lakh dialysis machines are needed in Pakistan. We also have to change our attitudes. We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to live a healthy life, the minister said.

He said that those who extract teeth and pierce nose and ears are spreading hepatitis on the streets. Punjab Health Care Commission will be provided with all kinds of resources to conduct a grand operation against quacks. Long-term measures will have to be taken to protect the people of Punjab from dangerous diseases, the minister said.

He said the entire system needs to be cleaned. We have to take ownership for a clear change in the health system, he added and directed Punjab Health Care Commission to establish R&D Department.