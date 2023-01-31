LWMC asked to ensure cleanliness in City

LAHORE:The caretaker minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad has directed the officers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to conduct a full awareness campaign in Lahore in the next three to four months under the title "Cleanliness is our half faith" and make Lahore the cleanest City in its history. He was taking a briefing on the company's performance at the LWMC office on Monday. Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasised that he wanted to see Lahore as the most beautiful and cleanest City in Asia, "so after today I don't want to see garbage anywhere in the City. Above all political affiliations, ensure the cleanliness of the City because cleanliness is also our religious duty in which any kind of negligence will not be tolerated."

The caretaker LG minister said that people's tax money should be used in the right place. He directed that schools, colleges, highways, public parks and streets should be made clean and green. Ibrahim Hasan Murad appealed to the citizens to participate fully in the Green Lahore campaign and help the government in eradicating smog and dengue from the City. He directed the officers to start the projects of making waste to electricity, compost and biogas as soon as possible to put the company on the principles of sustainable development. He said that modern technology and trackers should be used for effective monitoring of sanitary staff and vehicles.

The provincial minister directed that staff should be deployed in every part of Lahore as per requirement for which research surveys should be conducted. He said that the wastage of national resources should be stopped through effective monitoring and the best services should be provided to the public regarding as worship.

Industries minister: Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer stressed the need of working on the solar industry and making arrangements for local manufacturing of solar plates so that imports could be controlled. The minister during a maiden meeting of Tevta said that Pakistan needed to increase exports and decrease imports so that country’s economy could be right on track. He said that the certification of students should be made as per international standards.

He was accompanied by Secretary Industries Sohail Ashraf and other officials concerned. Tevta Secretary Ahmad Khawar Shahzad briefed the minister about the working of Tevta. Senior DG Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion. Secretary suggested that foreign remittances could be earned through international acknowledgement of certification.