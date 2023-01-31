Gold glitters at Rs210,500/tola

KARACHI: As the rupee continued a downtrend against the dollar, gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,500 per tola on Monday to reach a new high in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs210,500 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,286 to Rs180,470.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,924 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,300 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,971.88.

Gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.