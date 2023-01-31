‘Pakistan can increase exports by $6 billion through Amazon’

LAHORE: Amazon is a $600 billion global market and Pakistan can enhance its exports by $6 billion even if the country accomplishes in capturing one percent of the e-commerce giant market, Asad Shafi, vice chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) said on Monday.

He was speaking to an e-commerce orientation session organised by APTMA for its members to help increase textile exports. Shafi was of the view that Pakistani exporters should focus on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon to expand the market and help increase the country’s exports.

“Pakistan can increase its exports by $6 billion per annum in case it avails one percent of the global market volume of $600 billion at Amazon,” he said. During the session, chief executive officer at MindWhiz Shah Hassan made a detailed presentation to the APTMA members on how to utilise international e-commerce platforms.

“China is top global exporter in the world through e-commerce,” he said, adding that Pakistan was ranked as third topmost country with highest number of sellers after the USA and China at Amazon. Major exports of Pakistan that contribute to e-commerce include textile, leather, and sports goods, chemicals, carpets, and rugs, he added.

According to him, the top seller on Amazon in 2022 was also from Pakistan that generated a revenue of $650 million. "There is enormous scope for textile exports from Pakistan in the fields of hosiery, bedding and bath, apparel, sports and outdoors, and kitchen and dining items."

He also informed that there is a huge potential to grow for brands on e-commerce platforms, and explained selling strategies on those platforms.

Hassan said an ultimate goal of e-commerce platforms was to build up brands in terms of sales, customer satisfaction, and overall performance. “Sellers can achieve 46 percent profit margin by selling their products through e-commerce.”

Asad Shafi added that patron-in-chief of APTMA Gohar Ejaz had envisioned utilising

surplus yarn and fabric valuing about $3 billion in local production of garments and other value added textile products by establishing 1000 garment units each costing $7 million and giving employment to 700 workers.

He continued that the new addition of stitching units would have a potential to provide employment to around one million people and additional exports of $210 billion. “A stitching revolution coupled with normal BMR and expansion will uplift total textile exports to $50 billion in the next five years,” he envisaged.

The purpose of the orientation session was to identify supply chain issues, logistic challenges, and a goal of customer satisfaction while promoting e-commerce in the textile industry of Pakistan to maximise the country’s share to the global textile exports, he said. ATPMA secretary general Raza Baqir extended vote of thanks to the visiting delegation for apprising on the subject.