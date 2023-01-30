PM calls for global unity to fight Islamophobia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's undated file image. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called upon the civilised world to strongly condemn the highly offensive acts of desecration of the Holy Quran.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said, “The highly offensive desecration of the Holy Quran by a Danish politician is the third such incident in a row that should be strongly condemned by the civilised world.”

He said that the need for global unity to fight Islamophobia could not be more urgent than it is now. “We are deeply hurt,” the prime minister posted.